מינוס השרירים והשיער: כוכבת האינסטגרם מתעדת את ניצחון הסרטן 

Whoohoo! Today was my first day back in the gym since surgery and let me tell you it felt so good?????? oh and my hair is growing back ???? - - I'm starting back at square one but I will get back to where I was in no time. Today was leg day and I can barely walk. Obviously I can't lift as heavy as I'd like but I felt the burn with light weight ???? - - I've been feeling really good even after Chemo and I know my body is fighting and killing this cancer. I have Chemo again tomorrow and then off to a family Christmas party?????? - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #seattleseahawks #bestself #selflove #npc #npcbikini #ifbb #npccompetitor #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikiniathlete #fitlife #fitspo #fitlife #follow #inspiration #happiness #womensfitness #womenshealth #motivation #squat #squatspo #country #countrymusic #countrygirl #smile #godisnotdead

A photo posted by Cheyann Shaw (@cheymarie_fit) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:13pm PST