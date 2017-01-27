 
 
 
מינוס השרירים והשיער: כוכבת האינסטגרם מתעדת את ניצחון הסרטן 

מינוס השרירים והשיער: כוכבת האינסטגרם מתעדת את ניצחון הסרטן

 
בריאות וכושר |
עודכן 09:37 27/01/2017
 
לייף סטייל נענע 10

דוגמנית הכושר וכוכבת הרשת שייאן קלארק, אובחנה לפני כשנה עם סרטן שחלות אלים, ומאז היא מתעדת את מסע ההחלמה שלה בחשבון האינסטגרם

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
דוגמנית כושר נלחמת בסרטן
 דוגמנית כושר נלחמת בסרטן   צילום: דיילי 
 
 

דוגמנית הפיטנס וכוכבת האינסטגרם (עם 255 אלף עוקבים) שייאן קלארק בת ה-24, אובחנה לפני כשנה עם סרטן השחלות, אך היא מעידה כי המחלה לא גזלה ממנה את שמחת החיים. היא מתעדת בחשבון האינסטגרם שלה את הימים הקשים שעוברים עליה, את הצלקות שהשאירו הניתוחים ואת השיער שנשר ועכשיו מתחיל לצמוח וזה מרגש אותה. "אני כל כך מתרגשת שהשיער שלי צומח, אבל זה גם קצת עצוב, התרגלתי להיות קירחת ושאני לא צריכה להתעסק איתו". כתבה באחד הפוסטים שלה.

 

רוצים להישאר תמיד מעודכנים? עשו לנו לייק בפייסבוק של נענע10 לייפסטייל

 

קלארקס, שמתגוררת בסיאטל, הייתה מרימת משקולות לפני שהיא אובחנה כחולה בסרטן השחלות בשנה שעברה. היא התחרתה בקביעות בתחרויות ביקיני והשקיעה באימונים ובתזונה שלה. "החיים שלי לפני המחלה היו ממש שונים", מספרת קלארקס. "גרתי בפלורידה עם החבר שלי שהיום בעלי ועבדנו יחד בנדל"ן. הלכנו לחדר כושר בכל יום ותמיד היינו מאוד פעילים".

 
 
מתרגשת משהיער שצמח
 מתרגשת משהיער שצמח   צילום: אינסטגרם 
 

כאשר קלארק גילתה על המחלה, הסרטן גבה מחיר כבד על גופה ואורח חייה. היא איבדה לא מעט קילוגרמים וכבר לא הייתה מסוגלת להתאמן כפי שהתאמנה. "החיים שלי השתנו ב-180 מעלות מאז האבחנה". ולמרות הכל, כתבה שייאן באחד הפוסטים שלה, רגע לפני שהיא מחליפה קידומת לגיל 24, שהיא לא הייתה משנה דבר בשנה הזו. וקינחה במשפט אופטימי מעורר השראה: "עברתי מסע ושיעורים על כמה החיים יפים ואני אסירת תודה, מרגישה מהבורכת".

 
 
החיים היו לגמרי שונים לפני
 החיים היו לגמרי שונים לפני   צילום: אינסטגרם 
 
 

ממש לאחרונה, קיבלה קלארק מהרופא שלה את האישור שכה ציפתה לו - אישור חזרה לחדר הכושר שהיא אוהבת. "המטרות שלי לעתיד היא לחזור להתחרות ולהקים משפחה", היא אמרה. "למרבה הצער אני לא אהיה מסוגלת לשאת את התינוק והרופאים לא הצליחו להציל את הביציות שלי, אבל תמיד נוכל לאמץ". לשייאן חשוב להעביר את המסר שאפשר לנצח את הסרטן מבלי לאבד את הביטחון או שמחת החיים. "לעולם אל תפסיקו לחשוב שאתם יפים, שיער הוא שיער והוא צומח בחזרה. תהנו מכל יום בחיים, זה רק מדגיש את היופי".

 
 
תיעדה את הרגעים הקשים עם חיוך
 תיעדה את הרגעים הקשים עם חיוך   צילום: אינסטגרם 
 

Whoohoo! Today was my first day back in the gym since surgery and let me tell you it felt so good?????? oh and my hair is growing back ???? - - I&#39;m starting back at square one but I will get back to where I was in no time. Today was leg day and I can barely walk. Obviously I can&#39;t lift as heavy as I&#39;d like but I felt the burn with light weight ???? - - I&#39;ve been feeling really good even after Chemo and I know my body is fighting and killing this cancer. I have Chemo again tomorrow and then off to a family Christmas party?????? - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #seattleseahawks #bestself #selflove #npc #npcbikini #ifbb #npccompetitor #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikiniathlete #fitlife #fitspo #fitlife #follow #inspiration #happiness #womensfitness #womenshealth #motivation #squat #squatspo #country #countrymusic #countrygirl #smile #godisnotdead

A photo posted by Cheyann Shaw (@cheymarie_fit) on


 
 

Happy Thanksgiving from my husband and I???????? - - I&#39;m extremely thankful for him, my family, my friends, and of course all of you. Thank you all so much for your continues support and prayers?? - - I&#39;m also thankful for the position I have been put in. Cancer has blessed me in away that many will never understand. I have been blessed with the gift to show my love and faith in God and been blessed with all of you. I love you all and GOD Bless you and your families???????????? - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #seattleseahawks #bestself #selflove #npc #npcbikini #ifbb #npccompetitor #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikiniathlete #fitlife #fitspo #fitlife #follow #inspiration #happiness #womensfitness #womenshealth #motivation #squat #squatspo #country #countrymusic #countrygirl #smile

A photo posted by Cheyann Shaw (@cheymarie_fit) on


 

Post surgery update!! - - It&#39;s been about 2 almost 3 weeks since surgery and I&#39;m feeling great. I&#39;ve only been home for a couple days but it feels amazing. So I have a nice little scar and that bag.....that bag is my &#34;poop bag&#34; - - There unfortunately was cancer on my colon so they had to take some colon out and to give it time to heal redirected everything to my side. I&#39;ll have this bag for about 3 months and will get everything reversed and be back to normal. But for now I can walk and poop so don&#39;t judge me ???? - - When they were in surgery they did find out I&#39;m actually Stage 4 because the cancer was in my spleen and I do have cancer in my lymph nodes, but I&#39;m not worried. Just another bump to get over and with GOD by my side I&#39;m not scared. I&#39;ll be fine and GOD will get me through this. I have a story to tell and I&#39;m not done telling it and GOD knows that???? - - I&#39;m proud of my scar and &#34;poop bag&#34; because it already shows that I&#39;m a fighter and a survivor. I wear my war wounds proudly?????????? - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #seattleseahawks #bestself #selflove #npc #npcbikini #ifbb #npccompetitor #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikiniathlete #fitlife #fitspo #fitlife #follow #inspiration #happiness #womensfitness #womenshealth #motivation #squat #squatspo #country #countrymusic #countrygirl #smile

A photo posted by Cheyann Shaw (@cheymarie_fit) on


 
 
 
