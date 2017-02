הסוד ללידה קלה: ילדה תוך 10 דקות בזכות זה 

It's been two and a half weeks since I brought Quinn into this world. My body is still healing and I haven't done much in terms of exercise...a couple days of about 5 minutes of movement and walking up and down my stairs is about the extent of it. Quinn is eating constantly, so I feel like I'm breastfeeding and pumping all day every day. I guess he takes after me because I'm so stinkin' hungry all of the time now. I haven't been restricting myself in terms of what I'm eating. I try to make smart choices, but I will also eat something if I really want it. I'm definitely surprised and amazed at how quickly the body can change and what our bodies are capable of! [wearing @bravadodesigns nursing bra] #18dayspostpartum #postpartum #bravadodesigns

