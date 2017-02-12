שימושיצ'אט מזג האוויר אסטרולוגיה אינדקס מיני נענע10 מפות
אחרי שיער הערווה: קבלו את המתאמנת במחזור בטייץ לבן
הפמניזם עולה שלב? אחרי שהפסקתם להתרגש מנשים שהפסיקו לגלח, קבלו את היוגיסטית שרוצה שתראו שאין צורך להתבייש במחזור שלנו. אז אנא מכן הפסיקו להחביאו
אחרי שנדמה לכם שכבר ראיתם הכל במסחטת הלייקים - אינסטגרם, מגיעה היוגיסטית סטף גונגורה (עם 261K עוקבים באינסטוש) ומעלה עוד סרטון מאימון יוגה תמים לכאורה, רק שהפעם היא החליטה להדגיש את עצם היותה אישה ובמחזור. בסרטון לובשת היוגיסטית בגדים לבנים ומבצעת תנוחות יוגה שונות שלא מנסות להסתיר את כתם הדם שבין רגליה.
רוצים להישאר תמיד מעודכנים? עשו לנו לייק בפייסבוק של נענע10 לייפסטייל
זוהר ריסקה את הפייסבוק עם התמונות האלו: "אני נשואה לגבר הורס ששרוף על השומן שלי"
אימון ה-TRX שיכסח לכם את הישבן
סטף החליטה לוותר על הטמפון למען צילום הסרטון הזה כאקט מחאתי שאולי יגרום לנשים להפסיק להתבייש מהמחזור החודשי שלהן, מעצם היותן נשים הן מדממות אחת לחודש ואולי גם נשים צעירות שיצפו בסרטון יפסיקו לפחד לומר בקול רם את המילה טמפון או להסתירו בעת רכישתו.
"אני אישה לפני שאני מדממת", כתבה לצד הוידאו האמיץ. "זה לא נעים, זה כואב, זה יפייפה. ובכל זאת אתם לעולם לא תדעו כי אני מסתירה את זה". עוד כתבה בפוסט שלה שנפסיק להרגיש כבויות ומלוכלכות שאנחנו במחזור, שנפסיק למצוא שמות מטופשים למחזור ושנפסיק להתבייש בעצם היותנו נשים.
I am a woman, therefore, I bleed. . It's messy, it's painful, it's terrible, & it's beautiful. . And yet, you wouldn't know. Because I hide it. . I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile. . Tampons? What are those. We don't say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier). . Events or engagements get missed. I'll tell myself it's the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being "caught," at what...I'm not quite sure. . And I'm lucky. . Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION. . WHY? . Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed. . STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you're too afraid to say "I'm bleeding" or "vagina." Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity. . START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don't recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don't perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance. . This #StartSomethingSunday , I want to highlight @corawomen . . Cora Women is a 100% Organic tampon company. . But that's not all. They are also breaking barriers. Making it ok to talk about periods, even on social media. Providing personalized, delivered tampon/pad orders right to your door. AND for every box purchased, donating a box of sustainable pads to girls who can't afford menstruation products. . Fuck yeah. That's the kind of stuff I can galvanize behind, no money or even product needed. Just a mission I support on a topic we should ALL be talking about. . More ??
התגובות לא איחרו להגיע בהמוניהן כי ברור שהיא לא עשתה את זה כדי שנשתוק. חלק מהגיבים שלא הבינו את האקט המחאתי, נגעלו או נרתעו. "את מתנהגת כמו ילדה בת שנתיים בהתקף זעם שזקוקה לצומי", כתבו לה. "כמו שאף אחד לא מפליץ לידך כדי להבהיר שום נקודה, או מעלה כתמי צואה, אין שום סיבה להמחיש את מה שאת חושבת מול כל העולם", כתב מגיב אחר.
כמובן שהיו גם נשים שהריעו לה על המחאה האמיצה: "את אישה חזקה ומדהימה", כתבה לה אחת מהעוקבות שלה, ומגזינים שונים כתבו עליה והעל המהומה שעוררה באינסטגרם. אז אפשר לומר שאת שלה היא השיגה. אז מה אתם חושבים?