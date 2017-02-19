הדוגמנית שמקדמת שיערות בבית שחי, צלקות, ואהבה עצמית 

You don't owe it to anyone to be perfect. You are not less worthy because you don't have a flat stomach. You are not less valid because you don't shave your armpits. You are not less beautiful because of your scars, stretch marks, eczema, acne. I'm just so sick and tired of the objectification of women's bodies and how it's seemingly ok to dictate a woman's worth based on what she looks like. If you give a shit that I or anyone else has stomach rolls, scars, eczema, armpit hair, etc then I have less than no time for you ? bored of hatred tbh ?? (this also obviously applies to men, and those who don't conform to gender binary stereotypes too, inclusivity and intersectionality is key ????) (yo feeling v body positive atm, and like I know it might seem easy for me to say as a white passing, averaged sized, model so yaknow but if you've followed me for a while you'll know that I really struggle with my appearance and like I dunno it's just a start of normalising things??? also any hatred will result in instant block looool)

A post shared by e m i l y bador (@darth_bador) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:48pm PST