הדוגמנית שמקדמת שיערות בבית שחי, צלקות, ואהבה עצמית
הדוגמנית אמילי בדור שהייתה בעבר אובססיבית למשקל שלה, כבר לא חושבת שאף אחת חייבת להיות מושלמת עבור אף אחד. שיערות, חצ'קונים, צלקות, וכרס - לא עושים אתכן פחות יפות
הדוגמנית הבריטית, אמילי בדור בת ה20, פרסמה לאחרונה כמה תמונות יוצאות דופן בנוף האינסטגרמי. היא הבהירה ל76 אלף העוקבים שלה ששיער גוף, צלקות, סימני מתיחה ואקנה לא הופכים אותך לפחות יפה.
באחת התמונות שפרסמה, היא כתבה: "את לא חייבת להיות מושלמת. את לא פחות שווה אם אין לך בטן שטוחה". היא מוסיפה ואומרת שנמאס לה כאשר מחפיצים נשים ולא מבינה למה זה נראה לכולם לגיטימי להכתיב לנשים את ערכן על בסיס המראה החיצוני שלהן. היא חושבת שהמערכת צריכה להשתנות, שעולם האופנה צריך לקבל על עצמו גיוון ולקבל אנשים מכל המינים, המגדרים והגילאים. לסיום היא פונה לכל הנשים במסר מעצים "את שווה יותר ממה שאת חושבת, את חזקה ויפה לא משנה מי אומר אחרת"
You don't owe it to anyone to be perfect. You are not less worthy because you don't have a flat stomach. You are not less valid because you don't shave your armpits. You are not less beautiful because of your scars, stretch marks, eczema, acne. I'm just so sick and tired of the objectification of women's bodies and how it's seemingly ok to dictate a woman's worth based on what she looks like. If you give a shit that I or anyone else has stomach rolls, scars, eczema, armpit hair, etc then I have less than no time for you ? bored of hatred tbh ?? (this also obviously applies to men, and those who don't conform to gender binary stereotypes too, inclusivity and intersectionality is key ????) (yo feeling v body positive atm, and like I know it might seem easy for me to say as a white passing, averaged sized, model so yaknow but if you've followed me for a while you'll know that I really struggle with my appearance and like I dunno it's just a start of normalising things??? also any hatred will result in instant block looool)