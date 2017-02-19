 
 
 
בערוץ
 
 
אופנה|בריאות וכושר|היריון ולידה|סודות הסלבס|חיים יפים|אסטרולוגיה|יחסים|טיולים|עיצוב| הורים וילדים עוד בערוץ
אופנה 
חדשות מהקולב  הלוק היומי  טופ טן  מטופחות 
בריאות וכושר 
מגבירה קצב  בריאות  עשרה דברים 
יחסים 
יחסים 
קישורים נוספים 
הורים וילדים  הפייסבוק שלנו  מטיילים בעולם  מטיילים בארץ  כל הכתבות 
 
 
 
 
 
 
הורים וילדים
בוני טיילר
ז'אן מישל
ווקה פיפל
 
 
טיפוח 
הדוגמנית שמקדמת שיערות בבית שחי, צלקות, ואהבה עצמית 

הדוגמנית שמקדמת שיערות בבית שחי, צלקות, ואהבה עצמית

 
טיפוח |
עודכן 10:14 19/02/2017
 
לייף סטייל נענע 10

הדוגמנית אמילי בדור שהייתה בעבר אובססיבית למשקל שלה, כבר לא חושבת שאף אחת חייבת להיות מושלמת עבור אף אחד. שיערות, חצ'קונים, צלקות, וכרס - לא עושים אתכן פחות יפות

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
אתן לא חייבות את זה לאף אחד - להיות מושלמות
 אתן לא חייבות את זה לאף אחד - להיות מושלמות   צילום: אינסטגרם 
 
 

הדוגמנית הבריטית, אמילי בדור בת ה20, פרסמה לאחרונה כמה תמונות יוצאות דופן בנוף האינסטגרמי. היא הבהירה ל76 אלף העוקבים שלה ששיער גוף, צלקות, סימני מתיחה ואקנה לא הופכים אותך לפחות יפה.

 

באחת התמונות שפרסמה, היא כתבה: "את לא חייבת להיות מושלמת. את לא פחות שווה אם אין לך בטן שטוחה". היא מוסיפה ואומרת שנמאס לה כאשר מחפיצים נשים ולא מבינה למה זה נראה לכולם לגיטימי להכתיב לנשים את ערכן על בסיס המראה החיצוני שלהן. היא חושבת שהמערכת צריכה להשתנות, שעולם האופנה צריך לקבל על עצמו גיוון ולקבל אנשים מכל המינים, המגדרים והגילאים. לסיום היא פונה לכל הנשים במסר מעצים "את שווה יותר ממה שאת חושבת, את חזקה ויפה לא משנה מי אומר אחרת"

 
 

You don&#39;t owe it to anyone to be perfect. You are not less worthy because you don&#39;t have a flat stomach. You are not less valid because you don&#39;t shave your armpits. You are not less beautiful because of your scars, stretch marks, eczema, acne. I&#39;m just so sick and tired of the objectification of women&#39;s bodies and how it&#39;s seemingly ok to dictate a woman&#39;s worth based on what she looks like. If you give a shit that I or anyone else has stomach rolls, scars, eczema, armpit hair, etc then I have less than no time for you ? bored of hatred tbh ?? (this also obviously applies to men, and those who don&#39;t conform to gender binary stereotypes too, inclusivity and intersectionality is key ????) (yo feeling v body positive atm, and like I know it might seem easy for me to say as a white passing, averaged sized, model so yaknow but if you&#39;ve followed me for a while you&#39;ll know that I really struggle with my appearance and like I dunno it&#39;s just a start of normalising things??? also any hatred will result in instant block looool)

A post shared by e m i l y bador (@darth_bador) on

 
 

 

A post shared by e m i l y bador (@darth_bador) on

 

A post shared by e m i l y bador (@darth_bador) on

 
 
 
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ ilan @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
 
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ ilan @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
 
 
תגובות
הוסף תגובה0 תגובות
הוספת תגובה
מאת
 
נושא
 
תוכן
 
בהוספת תגובה באתר האינטרנט www.nana10.co.il (להלן: "האתר") אני
מאשר/ת כי קראתי את כל האמור בהצהרה שתנאיה חלים על כל המשתמשים
המעונינים להוסיף תגובות ו/או הודעות מטעמם באתר, כי בעצם הוספת התגובה
ו/או ההודעה מטעמי באתר אני מסכים/ה לכל האמור בהצהרה הנ"ל וכי אין ולא
תהיה לי כל טענה ו/או דרישה ו/או תביעה כלפי חברת נענע 10 בע"מ ו/או כלפי
מי מטעמה בנוגע לכך.
שלח
 
 
 
תודה! תגובתך התקבלה.
התגובה תתפרסם בכפוף לתנאי האתר.
 
 
 
 
 
כל הזכויות שמורות 2011 © נענע 10 בע"מ
 
 
 
 
כל הזכויות שמורות © Nana10 בע"מ
Video powered by
 
 
 