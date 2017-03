התפלשה בנוטלה בעירום כדי להעביר את המסר הזה 

??Have a great holiday and still look after your body ??Staying in the same condition on holiday is possible. Nope I'm not super lean but remaining in shape on holiday is so easy... ??Move everyday ! Do some body weight exercises or quick HIIT style training in the mornings. Get walking instead of getting a taxi. ??Take a balanced approach to your food. The 80/20 approach works well by choosing healthy options 80% of the time allowing you the flexibility to enjoy some treats but not going overboard for the remaining 20%. ??Drink more water ! The simplest yet most effective. The majority of our hunger is actually dehydration, along with the increase in temperature and potential sweating fluid intake is essential. #holidaytips #bodycompcoaching #bikinibody #health #nutrition #pedformance #lifestyle #wellness #educate #fitness #fitfam #coaching #muscle #lean #instafit #balance #life #holidayessentials #nofilter

A post shared by Ashlee Winstanley (@ashlee_winstanley) on Oct 20, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT