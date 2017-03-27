דניאל השילה 30 קילוגרמים ממשקלה כי רצתה להיות כלה רזה 

#weddingwednesday ?????? Left picture was in Paris the day I got engaged in November 2014. It was the most amazing day but I always remember how awful I felt about myself. I went on to put on another 1 1/2 stone over Christmas & New Year. In March 2015 I woke up one day & decided I didn't want to be the greedy unhappy person anymore & no longer be in denial about how big I was getting. I refused to look back at my wedding pic hate what I saw. That day I joined Slimming World online & was honestly the best decision I've ever made! I went on to loose over 5 stone in a year, hit my target, gain so much confidence & I look back at my wedding pictures & love how I looked. My wedding was my motivation to make a change in my life I am so proud of myself for sticking at it. Its so much more than loosing the weight, my confidence & outlook in life has improved so much. All thanks to @slimmingworld ?? - - #onplan #cleaneating #healthyfood #blogger #foodblogger #fooddiary #foodoptimising #weightlossjourney #weightloss #swinsta #slimmingworldfood #slimmingworldfollowers #slimmingworld #slimmingworlduk #fashionblogger #fashion #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #transformation #motivation #makeachange

