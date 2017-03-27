שימושיצ'אט מזג האוויר אסטרולוגיה אינדקס מיני נענע10 מפות
דניאל השילה 30 קילוגרמים ממשקלה כי רצתה להיות כלה רזה
תוך שנה אחת דניאל נפטרה מ-30 קילוגרמים רק כי לא רצתה להיות כלה גדולה לטענתה. מינוס הקילוגרמים, הרזון שינה את חייה. איך היא עשתה את זה?
דניאל פרנץ' בת ה-28 כל כך חששה להיות כלה גדולה, שהיא השילה 30 קילוגרם ממשקלה עד יום חתונתה ואנשים בקושי יכלו לזהותה. "הבגדים שהיו לי כבר לא מתאימים לי", אמרה פרנץ', יועצת משכנתאות ואינסטגרמית עם מעל 35 אלף עוקבים באינסטגרם, אותם שיתפה בעקביות במסע הדיאטה שלה.
"אחרי השתארסתי, התחלתי להשמין ולצבור קילוגרמים, עד שהגעתי ב-2015 למשקל הכי כבד שלי ובקושי הצלחתי למצוא מה ללבוש. ממש פחדתי להיות כלה גדולה, ולהביט בתמונות של החתונה ולשנוא את מה שראיתי. רציתי לרדת במשקל כדי שאוכל למדוד שמלות כלה בלי לשנוא את כל השמלות עלי".
לאחר שהחתן והכלה החליטו על תאריך לחתונתם, הצטרפה דניאל תכנית כושר אינטרנטית והחלה גם לעקוב באינסטגרם אחרי עמודי כושר מעוררי השראה שעזרו לה מאוד בתהליך הירידה במשקל. "תיעדתי באינסטגרם את כל תהליך ההרזיה שלי וזה עזר לי בתהליך".
תוך שנה הגיע דניאל למשקל המטרה שלה, והיא הצליחה לרדת כמה מידות בבגדים. "הירידה במשקל שינתה את חיי הרבה ממה שיכולתי לדמיין. לפני הירידה במשקל שנאתי לצאת לבלות עם חברים כי הרגשתי נורא עם עצמי ועם איך שאני נראית. גם לא יכולתי ללכת יותר מחצי קילומטרים מבלי להתנשף וכמעט להתעלף.
#weddingwednesday ?????? Left picture was in Paris the day I got engaged in November 2014. It was the most amazing day but I always remember how awful I felt about myself. I went on to put on another 1 1/2 stone over Christmas & New Year. In March 2015 I woke up one day & decided I didn't want to be the greedy unhappy person anymore & no longer be in denial about how big I was getting. I refused to look back at my wedding pic hate what I saw. That day I joined Slimming World online & was honestly the best decision I've ever made! I went on to loose over 5 stone in a year, hit my target, gain so much confidence & I look back at my wedding pictures & love how I looked. My wedding was my motivation to make a change in my life I am so proud of myself for sticking at it. Its so much more than loosing the weight, my confidence & outlook in life has improved so much. All thanks to @slimmingworld ?? - - #onplan #cleaneating #healthyfood #blogger #foodblogger #fooddiary #foodoptimising #weightlossjourney #weightloss #swinsta #slimmingworldfood #slimmingworldfollowers #slimmingworld #slimmingworlduk #fashionblogger #fashion #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #transformation #motivation #makeachange
"היום אני ממש אוהבת לצאת לבלות והביטחון העצמי שלי עלה. עכשיו אני יכולה להיכנס לחנות, למדוד ולהרגיש בנוח עם עצמי. כשהייתי שמנה שנאתי לקנות בגדים".
לדבריה של דניאל, כל משפחתה וחבריה נדהמו מהשינוי שעברה. "הם באמת גאים בי והם בקושי מאמינים שעשיתי שינוי כל כך גדול בחיים שלי".
You can't beat a #transformationtuesday to remind you how far you have come. I am so glad I took before pictures to look back on, I now use them as motivation and a reminder that I never want to be that unhealthy, unhappy person again. - ??I started slimming world on 29/03/2015 & I weighed 13 stone 4 lbs. - ??I hit my target of 8 stone about 12 months later & have been maintaining 8 - 8.6 for around 10 months. - ??I'm 5ft 3 - ??From the start I didn't go to the gym or do any particular exercise other than walking to work & back every day & waking the pooch ?? - ??Since January I've started tracking my steps with an app called Pacer & try to do at least 10,000 steps a day. - ??Recently started doing Yoga from home using you tube. Really enjoying it & definitely think its helping me tone up. - ??I always have had between 10-15 syns a day unless I've had a weekend off plan I will try reduce my syns to 5ish a day to balance out before weigh in on a Friday. - ??Generally I follow SP Mon-Thur & then follow extra easy Fri - Sun & find it works really well for me & makes me look forward to my carby weekends ???? - - #slimmingworld #slimmingworlduk #fooddiary #foodoptimising #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossbeforeandafter #healthy #healthyeating #healthyliving #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #transformation #motivation #blogger #foodoptimising #weightlossblogger #fashionblogger