העלתה 25 קילוגרמים כדי להפוך לדוגמנית
במשך שנים התמודדה אליס עם הפרעות אכילה שונות, עד שהחליטה לזנוח את הדיאטות ולחבק באהבה את הקימורים שלה. היום היא מדגמנת למידות גדולות ומתחזקת עמוד אינסטגרם מעורר השראה
רק לפני מספר שנים, אליס בונייתון בת ה-21 מנוטינגהאם, עשתה את הכל כדי להכינס למכנסיים במידה 36. היא נהגה הסתכל על עצמה במראה ולנשוא את גופה, אבל אחרי שנים של תיעוב עצמי, בחרה אליס להיפרד לשלום מהדיאטות, מהשנאה והביקורת העצמית, היא העלתה קרוב ל-25 קילוגרמים, ומאז כל חייה השתנו.
לפני שנה וחצי פתחה אליס חשבון אינסטגרם בו היא מתעדת את סיפור חייה והאישיו על המשקל שהפך אותה לגורו בכל עניין דימוי הגוף וכעת לא רק שהיא אוהבת את עצמה בדיוק כפי שהיא, עם הקימורים והנשיות, יש לה 83 אלף עוקבים מעריצים באינסטגרם וההצעות לדגמן לא איחרו להגיע.
אליס, סטודנטית לספרות אמרה: "ביליתי את כל שנות העשרה שלי בלשנוא את הגוף שלי, נואשת לנסות להיכנס למכנסיים מידה 36. לעיתים הייתי מרעיבה את עצמי במשך ימים ארוכים כדי לנסות להוריד את כל הקילוגרמים, אבל זה עשה אותי כל כך אומללה, ואחרי שנים החלטתי סוף סוף לאמץ את הקימורים שלי".
"שנאתי את הבטן ואת הרגליים שלי במשך זמן רב, אבל עכשיו אני גאה להשוויץ בהם ברשתות החברתיות. זה לקח לי הרבה אומץ לחלוק את התמונה הראשונה של עצמי בתחתונים, אבל התגובות מדהימות ואנשים מפרגנים וזה מאוד הקל עלי את התהליך".
אליס החלה לדגמן לקמפיינים של פלאס סייז והיא טוענת שהיא בריאה ומאושרת מאי פעם. "כשרציתי לרזות נהגתי לרוץ בכל בוקר ולילה, אבל עכשיו אני הולכת לחדר כושר ומרימה משקולות במקום. היום אני סוף סוף הולכת לחדר הכושר מבלי להתבייש בגופי". בנוסף, אליס מספרת שגם הקשר שלה עם משפחתה השתנה בעקבות הגיש החדשה.
"המשפחה שלי כל כך גאה בי ששיניתי את כל החיים שלי. שנים נלחמתי בהפרעות אכילה ועכשיו אני אסירת תודה על זה שמצאתי את האושר".
Self love... On a Tuesday ???? thank you so much for the overwhelmingly positive response to the articles that give an insight into my struggle with anorexia and how I overcame it in the most awesome way, finding self love and body positivity literally SAVED MY LIFE. Just as was quoted in the article, if it saves one person it's definitely worth it.
כעת אליס מקדמת באינסטגרם שלה את חשיבות דימוי הגוף החיובי כדי לעזור לנשים בכל הגילאים להרגיש נוח עם גופן. "אף אחד לא מושלם. למדתי להכיר את הפגמים שלי ואני חושבת שכולם צריכים. אני הרבה יותר חיובית כלפי אנשים סביבי עכשיו".
לאליס חשוב לשמור על הבריאת שלה ולקיים אורח חיים בריא, בשונה ממשטר דיאטה ממנו סובלים, היא אוכלת מה שהיא אוהבת אבל מתאמנת במכון הכושר בין 4 ל-5 פעמים בשבוע, הרבה יותר מבעבר.
BODIES. LOOK. DIFFERENT. IN. DIFFERENT. POSITIONS. I always post picture sitting/laid down/stood up/ in clothes that show off and some that can disguise. When I post pictures like this I get messages asking how I lost weight e.c.t and pictures of me sitting down make people assume I've gained it. We're so used to seeing heavily retouched images that are posed in certain ways to make people look as slim as possible with a big butt and big boobs. Pretty much all women have rolls when they sit down, and look different after eating, then also look different laid down. We just have to love our bodies, no matter what, and realise how uniquely beautiful they are.
הרבה אנשים אומרים לה: "את תהיי ממש יפה אם תרדי במשקל", היא מספרת, אבל כבר לא מתייחסת להערות נבזיות מהסוג הזה. "עכשיו אני יודעת שזה חסר טעם. הבן אדם היחידי שאני מנסה לרצות הוא את עצמי".
Rolls for days and can't act like I'm ashamed ?? I think my favourite thing to do on a Sunday is dance around my house half naked.... Just because. What did everyone do today? In my head I wasn't at work today ?? happy Mother's Day to all my loves in the UK and the set is @curvykate
I post pictures of myself in lingerie because there are millions of women in this world, some who look just like me and plenty who don't, who wake up every day and criticise the person in the mirror. All I want is for people to realise that self hate isn't, nor should it be, the norm. So I'll stay sitting here with a huge smile on my face, hoping that it will be infectious enough to put a smile on yours. Happy Friday loves ????