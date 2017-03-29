העלתה 25 קילוגרמים כדי להפוך לדוגמנית 

Self love... On a Tuesday ???? thank you so much for the overwhelmingly positive response to the articles that give an insight into my struggle with anorexia and how I overcame it in the most awesome way, finding self love and body positivity literally SAVED MY LIFE. Just as was quoted in the article, if it saves one person it's definitely worth it. ?? ?? ?? ?? #bodypositive #allbodiesaregoodbodies #chooselifewarrior #bigandblunt #belly #plussizemodel #plussize #plussizefashion #theresnowrongwaytobeawoman #goldenconfidence #effyourbeautystandards #embracethesquish #confidence #beauty #instagood #beyourownkindofbeautiful #loveyourbody #loveyourself #fatbabe #rolls #curves #curvy #thick #thickthighs #bbw #selflove #recovery #anorexia #eatingdisorderrecovery

A post shared by Aliss Bonython (@alissbonyt) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT