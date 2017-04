"שנאתי להיות רזה": אכלה צ'יפס, פיצות ועוגות כדי להיראות כך 

I could not even begin to explain how much i've changed in the last 2 and a half years both physically and mentally! ?? I barley take any supplements just eat well and alot of it combined with dedication to my weekly routine at the gym. ????Heck no am I there every day, hell no do I stay on track all the time! My week has gone to pot at the moment as work has been super demanding and i'm off home tomorrow to get my wisdom teeth out ??. Don't panic about falling off just make sure you get back on track again! ????

A post shared by Bethany Tomlinson (@beth_fitnessuk) on Nov 23, 2016 at 10:55am PST