שימושיצ'אט מזג האוויר אסטרולוגיה אינדקס מיני נענע10 מפות
הבלוגרית שהחליטה לא לגלח את שיערות בית השחי והרגליים במשך שנה
"זה פשוט נחמד לאמץ את היופי הטבעי שלך, היופי הוא מבפנים ומבחוץ", כותבת בלוגרית הכושר שהחליטה לטפח מראה שעיר במשך שנה ולשתף באינסטגרם שלה כדי לקדם את המסר הבא
בלוגרית הכושר מורגן מיקנאס היפייפיה, החליטה לחסוך על סכיני גילוח, שעוות ולייזר במשך שנה, על מנת לקדם את היופי הטבעי. "אני לא מנסה לשנות את האנושות כולה שתפסיק לגלח את השיער, אבל אני רק רוצה לעורר אנשים ולהראות להם מה גורם להרגיש הכי נוח.
רוצים להישאר תמיד מעודכנים? עשו לנו לייק בפייסבוק של נענע10 לייפסטייל
"שנאתי להיות רזה": אכלה צ'יפס, פיצות ועוגות כדי להיראות כך
המאמן האישי של בלייק לייבלי חושף: 3 תרגילי הקסם לגוף חטוב כמו שלה
ההשראה להפסקת הגילוח הגיעה מגיל 11-12, אז סבלה מהצקות בגלל הרגליים השעירות שלה. היא החליטה לאמץ את היופי הטבעי שלה במקום לעשות את מה שכולם מצפים ממנה, ולטענתה החבר שלה אוהב אותה בדיוק כמו שהיא עם או בלי השיער. "אני רוצה שאנשים יפסיקו להתבייש בעצמם", שיתפה בוידאו שצפו בו כבר יותר מחצי מליון איש. ככה זה נראה היום.
You don't realize how far you've come until you look back at where it all started. The picture on the left was 2 years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding.. I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically.. I decided it was time for change... and never looked back. The picture on the right is me currently.. the same bikini, but happier/healthier/hairier me:) I am a completely new person inside and out, and I could not be more proud of myself.??? Gaining muscle takes time, discipline, dedication, patience, and most of all consistency. Your are not going to see instant results and it's not going to happen overnight.. It is a long process.. BUT if you keep with it you can achieve anything you set your mind to!????#fitness #fitnessjourney #namaste #spreadlove #change #abs #dedication #challenge #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #consistency #bodypositive #goals #positivity #inspiration #bethechange #calisthenics #hairywomen #fitnessmotivation #getfit #loveyourself #transformation #bodybuilding #inspireothers #dreambig #fuzzy #bodyhairdontcare
Social media has such a great potential to spread love/positivity and create a positive communication link to people all over the world. But sadly, a lot of the time it is a battle ground where insults fly back and forth. Spreading hatred for entertainment.. Words have the potential to heal or to hurt. People don't realize how damaging social media can really be if used this way. It can destroy a persons self esteem and a persons sense of self worth. But on a positive note, I have connected with some really awesome people because of social media. Despite all the negativity that comes with it, there comes so much positivity/inspiration also. I am just feeling very thankful today for all of you who choose to spread kindness and uplift me and others every single day. I am so proud to have connected with like minded individuals who do what they love everyday and genuinely care. I appreciate you and I'm sure others do too. Thank you?????????#positivity #spreadlove #bethechange #selflove #gratitude #namaste #iloveyou #thankful #weareone #onelove #thankyou #changetheworld #alldoneup #nofilter #happystpattys