"אוהבת אלכוהול ושוקולד": תפריט הדיאטה הכי קל ומשתלם 

Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food... ?? Every time you sit down for meal ask yo-self; where's my protein? Where's the good source of fats? (Avo, nuts, olive oil), where's my complex carbs? Does my body need this? And Is this nourishing me? More often then not we are picking foods that aren't nutrient dense. TAP IN - listen to your body. Sometimes it's telling us we need a huge bowl of green, sometimes it's a donut ?? Our nutrition is always a balancing act ???? #Moderation

