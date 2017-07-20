בזמן הצירים: שיתפה סרטון כושר דינאמי מחדר לידה 

My last #pregnancyworkout was at the hospital just hours before we met our gorgeous Madi Grace ????? We were on the ward waiting for contractions to ramp up and a delivery suite to become available so we could meet our sweet baby girl ???? Speaking of delivery suites, guess what - our little Madi Grace was born in the EXACT same room as Lachie and Sammy. The hospital is big and has over 20 delivery suites but it just so happened that they were all welcomed into the world in the same room ?? how cool is that!!! #workout #pregnancy #inspirepregnancy #fitmom #fitmum #fitmomsofig #pregnancyexercise #fitpregnancy This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615

A post shared by Anna Strode (@bubs2bikinis) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT