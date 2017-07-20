שימושיצ'אט מזג האוויר אסטרולוגיה אינדקס מיני נענע10 מפות
בזמן הצירים: שיתפה סרטון כושר דינאמי מחדר לידה
יש נשים שצורחות בין הצירים, ויש כאלו שעושות סקווטים בדרך ללידה. כשהיא בשבוע 41 להיריון, אנה עושה את הבלתי ייאמן כשהיא משתפת אימון כושר מחדר הלידה
מכירים את אלו שאומרות שהן מתאמנות עד הלידה? אף אחת לא התכוונה לזה כמו אנה סטרוד בת ה-32, שבזמן הלידה השלישית שלה, במקום לנוח בין הצירים, היא העלתה סרטון של עצמה מתאמנת ונראית מאושרת ונטולת כאבים. האם זהו הסוד ללידה קלה?
אנה שיתפה את 100 אלף העוקבים שלה באינסטגרם לאורך כל 9 חודשי ההיריון שלה, ולמרות שלידה זה כואב, נדמה שלה היה קצת פחות, לפחות עד הרגעים האחרונים שהיא חלקה באינסטוש.
גורו הכושר ממלבורן והאמא הכי פעילה שראינו אי פעם, שיתפה לפני מספר ימים את אימון הכושר האחרון שלה במחלקת היולדות, כשהיא ממתינה להולדת בתה השלישית, כאשר שעות ספורות לאחר מכן היא ילדה.
My last #pregnancyworkout was at the hospital just hours before we met our gorgeous Madi Grace ????? We were on the ward waiting for contractions to ramp up and a delivery suite to become available so we could meet our sweet baby girl ???? Speaking of delivery suites, guess what - our little Madi Grace was born in the EXACT same room as Lachie and Sammy. The hospital is big and has over 20 delivery suites but it just so happened that they were all welcomed into the world in the same room ?? how cool is that!!! #workout #pregnancy #inspirepregnancy #fitmom #fitmum #fitmomsofig #pregnancyexercise #fitpregnancy This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615
"האימון כושר האחרון שלי בהיריון היה בבית החולים שעות ספורות לאחר שפגשנו את מאדי גרייס היפייפיה שלנו", כתבה סטרוד. "היינו במחלקה והמתנו להתגברות הצירים ולזמינות סוויטת הלידה שלנו כדי שנוכל לפגוש את התינוקת המתוקה שלנו". המשיכה. בסרטון, שצבר מעל 40 אלף צפיות, ניתן לראות את האם הפעילה מבצעת מכרעים, סקווטים ושאר תרגילי כושר דינאמיים ומרשימים במיוחד למי שעתידה ללדת בעוד כמה שעות.
Still cooking the little princess ???? Honestly, she's either taking some time out to chill before she meets her crazy brothers, thinks Melbourne winter sucks and would rather stay warm, or she's just down right stubborn like her mother ???? Either way - I thought we would have well and truly met her by now and my patience is starting to wear a little thin ?? cried all day yesterday ???? the waiting game really messes with your head don't you think?! Back to trying to be positive today though ???? Off to see the OB today ~ will keep you all updated on Insta stories so keep checking in there ???? A big Thankyou to you all for your comments, messages, love and support - you guys rock and I ?? you all xx #pregnant #babybump #mumlife
40+3 days pregnant ???? I just HAD to do something today. I listened to a lot of you guys that said REST will bring on the bubs and I had a weekend off workouts and still no bub ~ so, back into it before I go crazy ????This little princess is stubborn, not sure who she takes after ???? I did 3 rounds of this routine. 10 reps of each exercise. Then I walked the block 5 times ????? Come onnnnnnn baby girl ~ mama wants to hold you ???? Meanwhile, my face looks like a blow fish ???? Anyone else completely puff up in the last week of pregnancy and look like they've actually eaten themselves ???? #pregnant #pregnancyexercise #homeexercises #homeworkout #fitnessmotivation #mumlife #fitmom #fitmum
האם האנרגטית לא שמעה על המונח משכב לידה כי 10 ימים לאחר הלידה, היא שוב מעלה סרטון בו היא משתפת את הבטן לאחר הלידה השלישית שלה תוך כדי אימון עם התינוקת הקטנטנה והטרייה שלה. לאם חשוב להראות שהיא אנושית ולכן חשפה את הבטן שלה כפי שהיא ללא הסתרות ופילטרים. "אני רוצה להישאר אמיתית", כתבה וטוענת שיש לגוף להתאושש בקצב שלו. בכל מקרה, לנו לא נראה שהיא נותנת לו להתאושש, שיהיה במזל.
10 days postpartum and trust me when I say... My first instinct when I went to film this gentle workout was COVER THE HELL UP. I put on my compression tights + my spanx to suck my tummy in as much as I could, put baggy tracksuit pants on to hide the wobbles on my legs and one of hubby's t-shirts so you couldn't see my arms or belly. I stood there for a moment and while I felt 'safe' that my post baby body was hidden, it just didn't feel right. What have I got to hide? A body that's just spent 9 months growing a HUMAN that I love so dearly and then given BIRTH? Why is that something to be ashamed of? My head said cover up but my heart said - be proud! Be proud of the body that brought you your children. The children that built your future, the children that make you, YOU! There's no denying I'm still nervous to post this. Nervous that I will be judged, nervous that society will expect me to ‘bounce back'. But I'm doing this because I want to remain true, I want to show mamas that there is NO reason to hide, NO reason to be ashamed and NO reason to feel the need to ‘bounce back'. Just let it be, let the body recover at it's own pace. It will get there, you just have to trust it and believe in YOU! I won't be rushing back into exercise or putting pressure on myself to lose the ‘mummy tummy'. I'll be doing very gentle exercise to help give me the strength and energy I need to face each day with passion, positivity and patience as a mama of 3. I'll be starting with exercises like in this video to help heal me from the inside out, some nice walks out and about in nature and will reassess my exercise plan after my 6 week check up. Of course I want to work towards a body that is fit, healthy and nourished but I plan on being kind to my body and believing in the power of movement to ease a chaotic mind. Exercise is not just about working my body, it's therapy for my mind ???? #postpartum #fitpregnancy #fitmomsofig #homeexercises #pregnancyexercise #postpartumexercise #postpartumworkout