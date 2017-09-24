לאמיצות בלבד: טרנד איפור זכוכית צבעונית כובש את העולם 

Stained glass brows and eyeliner! I wanted to start a new trend! I Googled it and didn't see anyone else do it yet, and here we are ???? Products used @nyxcosmetics vivid brights eyeliners @makeupforeverus ultra HD foundation #y205, matte step 1 face primer and flash palette @eyekandycosmetics vixen glitter @katvondbeauty trooper eyeliner @makeupgeekcosmetics Lovely iconic lipstick and shadows in Confection and white lies @anastasiabeverlyhills Nicole Guerriero palette @docolor_official brushes (use code makeupfrenzy for 10% off)

