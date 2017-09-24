שימושיצ'אט מזג האוויר אסטרולוגיה אינדקס מיני נענע10 מפות
לאמיצות בלבד: טרנד איפור זכוכית צבעונית כובש את העולם
זה לא מתאים לכל אחת אבל מי שרוצה לסובב ראשים חייבת לאמץ לעצמה את איפור הויטראז' הצבעוני
בעיצומם של טרנדים של יופי מוזרים כמו אבני חן בגבות וגלים בשפתייפ, מגיע סגנון איפור ביזארי ביותר אך מהפנט : איפור ויטראז' או בשמו הפחות מתוחכם, זכוכית צבעונית. איפור הויטראז' הוא בעצם התזה של צבעים תוססים על השפתיים, עפעפיים או על כל הפנים.
המאפר האמריקאי ג'ימס צ'ארלס, דיגמן על עצמו את הלוק ואף הסיבר בסרטן הדרכה כיצד לעשות זאת, לכל מי שאומץ הוא שמה השני. אז גם עם מראה הויטראז' האנושי, לא ייכנס לשגרת הטיפוח שלך בקרוב, בכל זה כיף להסתכל על זה גם מרחוק.
Stained glass brows and eyeliner! I wanted to start a new trend! I Googled it and didn't see anyone else do it yet, and here we are ???? Products used @nyxcosmetics vivid brights eyeliners @makeupforeverus ultra HD foundation #y205, matte step 1 face primer and flash palette @eyekandycosmetics vixen glitter @katvondbeauty trooper eyeliner @makeupgeekcosmetics Lovely iconic lipstick and shadows in Confection and white lies @anastasiabeverlyhills Nicole Guerriero palette @docolor_official brushes (use code makeupfrenzy for 10% off)
. Concept : The Stained Glass MUA, Hairdo : @yuliyanamua Talent : @srhlolaa Venue: @studiocafedepok . Big thanks @jun_chebot , @didi_jpc , @teguh_brajamusti , @heriantosatya, @bannystyles, @rahmatjatnika0215, for all this cool and amazing pictures. I love u all.. . #stainedglassmakeup #stainedglass #kacapatri . . #yuliyanamua #popartmakeup #makeupcharacter #makeupfantasy #makeupartist #makeupartistjakarta #makeupartistbekasi #makeupartistindonesia #muaindonesia #muajabodetabek #muajakarta #muabekasi #makeover #makeupparty #makeupphotoshoot #makeuppesta #makeupbride #makeupprewed #makeupwisuda #makeupgraduation
Stained Glass pt. 2 ???? ------------------------------------------------Foundation: @wetnwildbeauty Photo Focus in Desert Beige Concealer: @wetnwildbeauty Photo Focus in Medium Tawny Eyebrows: @anastasiabeverlyhills Ebony pomade Shadows: @morphebrushes 35O palette Glitters: @mbacosmetics Pressed Glitters in Gypsy Rose, Kiwi, Ballerina, Aqua Bloom, Quantum Leap, and Lava Outline: @wetnwildbeauty MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner in Indigo Blue ---------------------------------------------- #undiscovered_muas #muas #muafollowtrain #mua #makeupartist #artists #art #makeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #jouer #cutcreasemakeup #cutcrease #cutcreasetutorial #makeup #mootd #fallfashion #halloween #morphe #patrickstarrr #patrickstarrrcertified #mbacosmetics #mbabeautybabe #stainedglass #art #colorfulmakeup #vibrant #bretmanrockvanity #bretmanrock #muasfeaturing