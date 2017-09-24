 
 
 
אופנה 
לאמיצות בלבד: טרנד איפור זכוכית צבעונית כובש את העולם 

לאמיצות בלבד: טרנד איפור זכוכית צבעונית כובש את העולם

 
אופנה |
עודכן 10:17 24/09/2017
 
לייף סטייל נענע 10

זה לא מתאים לכל אחת אבל מי שרוצה לסובב ראשים חייבת לאמץ לעצמה את איפור הויטראז' הצבעוני

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

stained glass

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on

 
 

בעיצומם של טרנדים של יופי מוזרים כמו אבני חן בגבות וגלים בשפתייפ, מגיע סגנון איפור ביזארי ביותר אך מהפנט : איפור ויטראז' או בשמו הפחות מתוחכם, זכוכית צבעונית.  איפור הויטראז' הוא בעצם התזה של צבעים תוססים על השפתיים, עפעפיים או על כל הפנים.

 

המאפר האמריקאי ג'ימס צ'ארלס, דיגמן על עצמו את הלוק ואף הסיבר בסרטן הדרכה כיצד לעשות זאת, לכל מי שאומץ הוא שמה השני. אז גם עם מראה הויטראז' האנושי, לא ייכנס לשגרת הטיפוח שלך בקרוב, בכל זה כיף להסתכל על זה גם מרחוק.


 
 
 
 

 

Stained Glass pt. 2 ???? ------------------------------------------------Foundation: @wetnwildbeauty Photo Focus in Desert Beige Concealer: @wetnwildbeauty Photo Focus in Medium Tawny Eyebrows: @anastasiabeverlyhills Ebony pomade Shadows: @morphebrushes 35O palette Glitters: @mbacosmetics Pressed Glitters in Gypsy Rose, Kiwi, Ballerina, Aqua Bloom, Quantum Leap, and Lava Outline: @wetnwildbeauty MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner in Indigo Blue ---------------------------------------------- #undiscovered_muas #muas #muafollowtrain #mua #makeupartist #artists #art #makeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #jouer #cutcreasemakeup #cutcrease #cutcreasetutorial #makeup #mootd #fallfashion #halloween #morphe #patrickstarrr #patrickstarrrcertified #mbacosmetics #mbabeautybabe #stainedglass #art #colorfulmakeup #vibrant #bretmanrockvanity #bretmanrock #muasfeaturing

A post shared by Rocio Guzman (@rociosglam) on

 
 
 
