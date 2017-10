שוקינג: למה כל דוגמניות העל מעלות תמונות שלהן ללא תחתונים? 

I'M WITH HER ?? A PSA from @britishvogue and Naomi Campbell: "Vogue contributing editors @iamnaomicampbell and @ctilburymakeup join the #LadyGardenCampaign to raise awareness of gynaecological cancer and its symptoms. As well as appearing in this daring campaign, they have co-designed a collection of limited-edition T-shirts alongside @caradelevingne, @poppydelevingne, @cdelevingne and @sukiwaterhouse. All profits raised from SARS at @theofficialselfridges and @blackscore will go towards funding groundbreaking, and necessary, research. Find out more and how you can help @gynaecancerfund via the link in bio, and see the other super women who have taken part in aid of the awareness drive via @britishgq, @vanityfairuk and @tatleruk now" #NaomiCampbell #BritishVogue #NYMMIcon #ModelsWhoCare #NYMMCares

