לחיי בטן שטוחה: אימון היין שאתם חייבים לנסות 

Combining education + working out this morning. ?? Sometimes, you gotta kill two birds with one stone to get things done! We've been studying these flashcards that encourage cultural diversity. The cards promote helping your children self identify & find the leader within themselves. There's also a 100+ term word bank included to help with vocabulary. What I like most is that this teaches your kids history! ?? I was always a history buff. Follow @beautandbeastllc, purchase link is in their bio or can be purchased via www.beautandbeast.com. Use promo code FITMOMMY for $2 off-expires 10/31 11:59 PM EST.

A post shared by SIA COOPER (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:10am PDT